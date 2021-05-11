SEE IT: Mets' Trevor May goes behind the scenes of a game day at Citi Field

Trevor May and Marcus Stroman stretch pre-game

Want to know what a day in the life of a Mets player looks like? Trevor May broke it all down in his latest blog for his YouTube channel.

May went through his regular routine of game day as a Met, arriving at Citi Field hours before the 6:40 p.m. first pitch against the Boston Red Sox, which resulted in a 1-0 loss. He broke down his stretching routines, why he wears earplugs and headphones during his 30-minute pregame nap and took us on the field for some pregame throwing.

Oh, Marcus Stroman and Pete Alonso also say what's up to the camera along the way.

Check out what it's like to be a big leaguer, which will likely result in you needing stim therapy on your arm after throwing a solid inning of relief and having a protein shake and Gatorade once you get home....