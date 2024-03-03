SEE IT: Mets' Sean Manaea cuts his hair for first time in four years

The Mets fell to the Houston Astros in a rain-shortened game on Sunday afternoon, but perhaps the biggest story of the day came from the clubhouse, as starting pitcher Sean Manaea showed off a new look.

On the day that the Mets announced their first wave of spring cuts, it was Manaea's cut that made some headlines.

For the first time in four years, as he told reporters around his locker, the lefty decided to cut his signature locks, going for a more clean-cut look as he heads into his first regular season in Queens.



The 32-year-old veteran, who signed as a free agent with the Mets this offseason, allowed three earned runs over 2.2 innings in his Mets spring debut on Saturday. We all know that baseball players are superstitious, but it’s hard to imagine one iffy spring training start was the reasoning behind pulling out the clippers and scissors.

For reference here’s the old “before shot” of Manaea’s flow prior to his visit to the barber’s chair: