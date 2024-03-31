SEE IT: Mets’ Pete Alonso joins country star Zach Bryan on stage at concert

Pete Alonso certainly had himself a Saturday.

The slugger crushed his first home run of the season in the Mets’ 7-6 loss to the Brewers in the afternoon, and just a few hours later he ended his night with a riveting performance alongside country music star Zach Bryan.

Alonso was seen singing and dancing on stage as he joined Bryan for his encore performance of his hit song ‘Revival’ at Saturday’s concert at UBS Arena.

The 29-year-old isn’t the only New York sports star who has joined Bryan on stage, as Giants quarterback Daniel Jones also made an appearance during a show last summer at Forrest Hills.

Alonso and the Mets have gotten off to a slow start to this season, dropping their first two games to the Milwaukee Brewers, but they’ll look to bounce back on Sunday afternoon with Tylor Megill on the mound.