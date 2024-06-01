SEE IT: Mets officially unveil Darryl Strawberry’s No. 18 in rafters at Citi Field

Doc and Darryl are back together again.

The Mets officially gave Darryl Strawberry his spot up in the Citi Field rafters alongside his good friend and former teammate Dwight Gooden before Saturday afternoon’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Strawberry spent the first eight years of his big-league career in New York after being selected straight out of high school with the first overall pick in the 1980 MLB Draft.

He quickly took the league by storm, winning NL Rookie of the Year, and then he went on to make the All-Star team each of his next seven seasons with the Mets while also finishing in the top-10 in MVP voting four times and taking home two Silver Sluggers.

Strawberry didn’t leave the Big Apple on the best of terms, but Saturday’s ceremony finally allowed him to come back and thank the fans for their support and apologize.

Here’s a look at some of the afternoon's festivities...