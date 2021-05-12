SEE IT: Mets dress up in their Florida finest as they hit the road for nine-game trip
When you win seven straight games and have a day off on the schedule as you get set for a road trip to Florida, it’s the perfect time to have some fun.
And that’s exactly what the Mets did after Wednesday’s 7-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles, as the team dressed up in their finest Florida attire to hit the road for a nine-game road trip against the Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves, and Miami Marlins.
Before boarding the team buses, the Mets took a few photos on the field, wearing everything from lifeguard shorts to inflatable rafts to – well, everything else in between. Special shoutout to Dom Smith for rocking the swimmies.