SEE IT: Mets' 2024 All-Star Game hats released

The hats the Mets will wear during the All-Star Game next month at Globe Life Field in Texas have been released.

The in-game hat is seemingly the turquoise, black, and peach one below.

The hat the Mets will wear for the All-Star Workout Day is inteamcolors.

Teams used to wear their regular uniforms and hats for the All-Star Game, but MLB made a change a few years ago -- designing specific National League and American League uniforms and hats for each game.