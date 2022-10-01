See it: MetLife Stadium set for Giants’ legacy game

When the New York Giants take on the Chicago Bears this Sunday at MetLife Stadium, they will pay homage to some of the teams that have come before them.

As part of the legacy game, the Giants will wear their classic 80s/90s uniforms complete with the navy blue coloring, white pants and “GIANTS” helmets.

Built on Legacy pic.twitter.com/I6c150m5pZ — New York Giants (@Giants) September 30, 2022

But the Giants didn’t stop there. To complete this nostalgic experience, they completely overhauled the field paint, banners, wall wraps and other details around MetLife Stadium. It will be decked out in retro designs and red end zones that honor the Super Bowl XXI team.

Stage is set for Legacy Game 👀 pic.twitter.com/w35MIWfPnx — New York Giants (@Giants) September 30, 2022

MetLife Stadium end zones are decked out in red in tribute to the Super Bowl champion Giants. pic.twitter.com/TFdtF5V3BK — Varsity Aces (@VarsityAces) September 30, 2022

The looks and feels are going to be incredible, especially if the Giants find a way to win and improve to 3-1 on the season.

