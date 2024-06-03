See which members of LIV Golf qualified – and which ones didn’t – for 2024 U.S. Open

Monday started with 83 golfers, including eight members of LIV Golf, already in the 156-man field at the 2024 U.S. Open.

Golf’s Longest Day, an annual rite of passage for those seeking to qualify for the national championship, was the final chance for those not in to punch their ticket to Pinehurst No. 2.

Among the 687 golfers who were spread across 10 qualifying sites on Monday were 19 LIV golfers, who normally play 54-hole events over three days but for this they had to navigate 36 holes in one day.

Of those 19, just three earned a golden ticket, which brings the LIV total for Pinehurst to 11.

There were 16 LIV golfers who played in the PGA Championship in May and 13 who were in Augusta in April for the Masters.

Unlike those two events, however, there are rarely special exemptions for the U.S. Open so you either have to be a recent major winner, a recent PGA Tour winner, high enough in the Official World Golf Ranking or be one of those who managed to battle through qualifying.

David Puig had the best day, as he won the qualifier at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, California, at 12 under, after posting scores of 68 and 64.

Here’s the breakdown of the LIV golfers who are in, and who fell short, of making it.

Already in prior to June 3 (8)

Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson and Adrian Meronk.

Made it through June 3 qualifying (3)

David Puig, Joaquin Niemann and Dean Burmester.

Failed to make it through qualifying (16)

Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Matt Jones, Cameron Tringale, Graeme McDowell, Anirban Lahiri, Charl Schwartzel, Peter Uihlein, Branden Grace, Andy Ogletree, Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman, Hudson Swafford, Wade Ormsby and Sebastian Munoz.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek