See who made the 2023-24 SJAA All-League football teams. Plus, who was named MVP?

The football season may be over for teams in the San Joaquin Athletic Association but accolades are still coming in for these athletes. After a season filled with dogfights, playoff victories and gut-wrenching rivalry matchups, the SJAA has curated its All-League lists for football and girls flag football.

On the football side, Edison and Linden earned a Sac-Joaquin Section playoff appearance on the Division 1 and 3 level. Three SJAA girls' flag football earned a playoff spot in the first-ever SJS girls' flag football season in McNair, Bear Creek and Stagg.

These achievements as well as standout performances throughout the regular season make these athletes deserving of all-league honors.

Here are the 2023-24 SJAA All-League first teams and special accolades as well as the MVPs for football and girls' flag football.

Edison's Marcus Harrison, front, is tackled by Gregori's Deandre White Jr. during Sac-Joaquin Section first round playoff game at Edison's Magnasco Stadium in Stockton on Nov. 3, 2023.

Football

MVP: Marcus Harrison, running back/wide receiver, Edison

Co-Offensive Player of The Year: Berell Staples, quarterback, Edison and Skyler Bell, quarterback, McNair

Defensive Player of The Year: Jeramiah Singleton, defensive lineman, Stagg

Offensive Lineman of The Year: Alex Mata, Bear Creek

Defensive Lineman of The Year: Zeke Conley, Edison

Co-Offensive Back of The Year: Landen Ly, Linden and Julian Benton, Stagg

Defensive Back of The Year: Michael Gonzales, Stagg

Scholar-Athlete of The Year: Jayden Yang, wide receiver, McNair

SJAA Coach of The Year: Booker Guyton, Edison and Alexander Mechikoff, Linden

SJAA 1st Team All-League Offense

Matthew Schallberger, quarterback, Linden

Jose Aguilar, quarterback, Weston Ranch

Dax Weber, running back, Linden

Kiaza Calhoun, running back, Edison

Langdon Horace, wide receiver, Edison

Isaac Sagapolu, wide receiver, Edison

Deandre Smith, wide receiver, Linden

Jeremiah Williams, wide receiver, McNair

Corey Water, wide receiver, McNair

Richard Lara, wide receiver, Bear Creek

Jovonnie Haymon, offensive lineman, Edison

Julian Morales, offensive lineman, McNair

Billie Robinson, offensive lineman, Bear Creek

Joshua Novoa Brown, offensive lineman, Franklin

Nathan Tuiolosega, offensive lineman, Chavez

Jayden Moses, utility, Stagg

Leanos Rhonesimo, punter, Stagg

Stagg's Julian Benton is tackled by Bear Creek's Oscar Suarez during their game in Stockton Friday, Sept 29, 2023.

SJAA 1st Team All-League Defense

Jesus Gonzalez, defensive lineman, Linden

Alex Walker, defensive lineman, Weston Ranch

Nestor Cazares, defensive lineman, Franklin

Carson Ruegsegger, defensive lineman, Linden

Adrian Bankston, outside linebacker, Bear Creek

LaBron White, outside linebacker, Stagg

Nathan Mederios, outside linebacker, Chavez

Quentin Jackson, outside linebacker, McNair

Bryan Anaya, linebacker, Edison

Tony Cowan, linebacker, Linden

Willie Banks, linebacker, McNair

Fernando Vargas, linebacker, Weston Ranch

Amarion McKenzie, defensive back, Edison

Jay Reams, defensive back, Linden

Giovanni Hurley, defensive back, Franklin

Oscar Suarez, defensive back, Bear Creek

Robert Richard, defensive back, Weston Ranch

Emmanuel Ayon, kicker, Edison

Sebastian Trujillo, kicker, Linden

Stagg's Janae Moreno is bombarded by Edison’s defense ending her play at Stagg High School in Stockton, CA on Aug. 31, 2023.

Girls’ Flag football

MVP: Jameelah Pharms, quarterback, Stagg

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Roxanne Moreno, wide receiver, Bear Creek and Anjuile Navarro, quarterback/wide receiver, McNair

Defensive Player of the Year: Cali Chan, defensive back, Chavez

SJAA 1st Team All-League Offense

Nafaret Chavez, senior, Stagg

Angelie Hernandez, junior, Stagg

Siannah Rios, sophomore, Bear Creek

Zariah Harris, freshman, McNair

Fatima Serrano, junior, Chavez

Ajaila Jordan, sophomore, Edison

Ella Choeun, sophomore, Bear Creek

Siannah Rios of Bear Creek girls' flag football competes her second round of the “Star Drill” during the Elevate tryouts at McNair High School in Stockton, CA on Oct. 1, 2023.

SJAA 1st Team All-League Defense

Jonae Moreno, junior, Stagg

Imani Stull, sophomore, Stagg

Sofia Ochoa, senior, Bear Creek

Kathalyna Phanhsavang, senior, McNair

Karolyn Fooshee, senior, Franklin

Kayla Thomasson, freshman, Edison

Athena Chhun, senior, Bear Creek

