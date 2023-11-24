Advertisement

See who made the 2023-24 SJAA All-League football teams. Plus, who was named MVP?

Shannon Mia Belt, The Stockton Record
The football season may be over for teams in the San Joaquin Athletic Association but accolades are still coming in for these athletes. After a season filled with dogfights, playoff victories and gut-wrenching rivalry matchups, the SJAA has curated its All-League lists for football and girls flag football.

On the football side, Edison and Linden earned a Sac-Joaquin Section playoff appearance on the Division 1 and 3 level. Three SJAA girls' flag football earned a playoff spot in the first-ever SJS girls' flag football season in McNair, Bear Creek and Stagg.

These achievements as well as standout performances throughout the regular season make these athletes deserving of all-league honors.

Here are the 2023-24 SJAA All-League first teams and special accolades as well as the MVPs for football and girls' flag football.

Edison's Marcus Harrison, front, is tackled by Gregori's Deandre White Jr. during Sac-Joaquin Section first round playoff game at Edison's Magnasco Stadium in Stockton on Nov. 3, 2023.
Football

MVP: Marcus Harrison, running back/wide receiver, Edison

Co-Offensive Player of The Year: Berell Staples, quarterback, Edison and Skyler Bell, quarterback, McNair

Defensive Player of The Year: Jeramiah Singleton, defensive lineman, Stagg

Offensive Lineman of The Year: Alex Mata, Bear Creek

Defensive Lineman of The Year: Zeke Conley, Edison

Co-Offensive Back of The Year: Landen Ly, Linden and Julian Benton, Stagg

Defensive Back of The Year: Michael Gonzales, Stagg

Scholar-Athlete of The Year: Jayden Yang, wide receiver, McNair

SJAA Coach of The Year: Booker Guyton, Edison and Alexander Mechikoff, Linden

SJAA 1st Team All-League Offense

  • Matthew Schallberger, quarterback, Linden

  • Jose Aguilar, quarterback, Weston Ranch

  • Dax Weber, running back, Linden

  • Kiaza Calhoun, running back, Edison

  • Langdon Horace, wide receiver, Edison

  • Isaac Sagapolu, wide receiver, Edison

  • Deandre Smith, wide receiver, Linden

  • Jeremiah Williams, wide receiver, McNair

  • Corey Water, wide receiver, McNair

  • Richard Lara, wide receiver, Bear Creek

  • Jovonnie Haymon, offensive lineman, Edison

  • Julian Morales, offensive lineman, McNair

  • Billie Robinson, offensive lineman, Bear Creek

  • Joshua Novoa Brown, offensive lineman, Franklin

  • Nathan Tuiolosega, offensive lineman, Chavez

  • Jayden Moses, utility, Stagg

  • Leanos Rhonesimo, punter, Stagg

Stagg's Julian Benton is tackled by Bear Creek's Oscar Suarez during their game in Stockton Friday, Sept 29, 2023.
SJAA 1st Team All-League Defense

  • Jesus Gonzalez, defensive lineman, Linden

  • Alex Walker, defensive lineman, Weston Ranch

  • Nestor Cazares, defensive lineman, Franklin

  • Carson Ruegsegger, defensive lineman, Linden

  • Adrian Bankston, outside linebacker, Bear Creek

  • LaBron White, outside linebacker, Stagg

  • Nathan Mederios, outside linebacker, Chavez

  • Quentin Jackson, outside linebacker, McNair

  • Bryan Anaya, linebacker, Edison

  • Tony Cowan, linebacker, Linden

  • Willie Banks, linebacker, McNair

  • Fernando Vargas, linebacker, Weston Ranch

  • Amarion McKenzie, defensive back, Edison

  • Jay Reams, defensive back, Linden

  • Giovanni Hurley, defensive back, Franklin

  • Oscar Suarez, defensive back, Bear Creek

  • Robert Richard, defensive back, Weston Ranch

  • Emmanuel Ayon, kicker, Edison

  • Sebastian Trujillo, kicker, Linden

Stagg's Janae Moreno is bombarded by Edison’s defense ending her play at Stagg High School in Stockton, CA on Aug. 31, 2023.
Girls’ Flag football

MVP: Jameelah Pharms, quarterback, Stagg

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Roxanne Moreno, wide receiver, Bear Creek and Anjuile Navarro, quarterback/wide receiver, McNair

Defensive Player of the Year: Cali Chan, defensive back, Chavez

SJAA 1st Team All-League Offense

  • Nafaret Chavez, senior, Stagg

  • Angelie Hernandez, junior, Stagg

  • Siannah Rios, sophomore, Bear Creek

  • Zariah Harris, freshman, McNair

  • Fatima Serrano, junior, Chavez

  • Ajaila Jordan, sophomore, Edison

  • Ella Choeun, sophomore, Bear Creek

Siannah Rios of Bear Creek girls' flag football competes her second round of the “Star Drill” during the Elevate tryouts at McNair High School in Stockton, CA on Oct. 1, 2023.
SJAA 1st Team All-League Defense

  • Jonae Moreno, junior, Stagg

  • Imani Stull, sophomore, Stagg

  • Sofia Ochoa, senior, Bear Creek

  • Kathalyna Phanhsavang, senior, McNair

  • Karolyn Fooshee, senior, Franklin

  • Kayla Thomasson, freshman, Edison

  • Athena Chhun, senior, Bear Creek

