See who made the 2023-24 SJAA All-League football teams. Plus, who was named MVP?
The football season may be over for teams in the San Joaquin Athletic Association but accolades are still coming in for these athletes. After a season filled with dogfights, playoff victories and gut-wrenching rivalry matchups, the SJAA has curated its All-League lists for football and girls flag football.
On the football side, Edison and Linden earned a Sac-Joaquin Section playoff appearance on the Division 1 and 3 level. Three SJAA girls' flag football earned a playoff spot in the first-ever SJS girls' flag football season in McNair, Bear Creek and Stagg.
These achievements as well as standout performances throughout the regular season make these athletes deserving of all-league honors.
Here are the 2023-24 SJAA All-League first teams and special accolades as well as the MVPs for football and girls' flag football.
Football
MVP: Marcus Harrison, running back/wide receiver, Edison
Co-Offensive Player of The Year: Berell Staples, quarterback, Edison and Skyler Bell, quarterback, McNair
Defensive Player of The Year: Jeramiah Singleton, defensive lineman, Stagg
Offensive Lineman of The Year: Alex Mata, Bear Creek
Defensive Lineman of The Year: Zeke Conley, Edison
Co-Offensive Back of The Year: Landen Ly, Linden and Julian Benton, Stagg
Defensive Back of The Year: Michael Gonzales, Stagg
Scholar-Athlete of The Year: Jayden Yang, wide receiver, McNair
SJAA Coach of The Year: Booker Guyton, Edison and Alexander Mechikoff, Linden
SJAA 1st Team All-League Offense
Matthew Schallberger, quarterback, Linden
Jose Aguilar, quarterback, Weston Ranch
Dax Weber, running back, Linden
Kiaza Calhoun, running back, Edison
Langdon Horace, wide receiver, Edison
Isaac Sagapolu, wide receiver, Edison
Deandre Smith, wide receiver, Linden
Jeremiah Williams, wide receiver, McNair
Corey Water, wide receiver, McNair
Richard Lara, wide receiver, Bear Creek
Jovonnie Haymon, offensive lineman, Edison
Julian Morales, offensive lineman, McNair
Billie Robinson, offensive lineman, Bear Creek
Joshua Novoa Brown, offensive lineman, Franklin
Nathan Tuiolosega, offensive lineman, Chavez
Jayden Moses, utility, Stagg
Leanos Rhonesimo, punter, Stagg
SJAA 1st Team All-League Defense
Jesus Gonzalez, defensive lineman, Linden
Alex Walker, defensive lineman, Weston Ranch
Nestor Cazares, defensive lineman, Franklin
Carson Ruegsegger, defensive lineman, Linden
Adrian Bankston, outside linebacker, Bear Creek
LaBron White, outside linebacker, Stagg
Nathan Mederios, outside linebacker, Chavez
Quentin Jackson, outside linebacker, McNair
Bryan Anaya, linebacker, Edison
Tony Cowan, linebacker, Linden
Willie Banks, linebacker, McNair
Fernando Vargas, linebacker, Weston Ranch
Amarion McKenzie, defensive back, Edison
Jay Reams, defensive back, Linden
Giovanni Hurley, defensive back, Franklin
Oscar Suarez, defensive back, Bear Creek
Robert Richard, defensive back, Weston Ranch
Emmanuel Ayon, kicker, Edison
Sebastian Trujillo, kicker, Linden
Girls’ Flag football
MVP: Jameelah Pharms, quarterback, Stagg
Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Roxanne Moreno, wide receiver, Bear Creek and Anjuile Navarro, quarterback/wide receiver, McNair
Defensive Player of the Year: Cali Chan, defensive back, Chavez
SJAA 1st Team All-League Offense
Nafaret Chavez, senior, Stagg
Angelie Hernandez, junior, Stagg
Siannah Rios, sophomore, Bear Creek
Zariah Harris, freshman, McNair
Fatima Serrano, junior, Chavez
Ajaila Jordan, sophomore, Edison
Ella Choeun, sophomore, Bear Creek
SJAA 1st Team All-League Defense
Jonae Moreno, junior, Stagg
Imani Stull, sophomore, Stagg
Sofia Ochoa, senior, Bear Creek
Kathalyna Phanhsavang, senior, McNair
Karolyn Fooshee, senior, Franklin
Kayla Thomasson, freshman, Edison
Athena Chhun, senior, Bear Creek
