SEE IT: Lions pack stands with 'Anima Crossing' cutouts vs. Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As the Washington Football Team steps onto Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday to play the Lions, they won't be met with large boos from the crowd due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, if a player looks into the seats, they may notice a cutout from the video games 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons.'

As they've done for past games, the Lions will be filling seats with avatars from the game

Ford Field: New Horizons 🦁 pic.twitter.com/QDhNj43cda — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 15, 2020

Big shout out to @animalcrossing for holding it down while we wait to have you all back with us @fordfield. Yes, yes❗️ #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/q2lH6zLR58 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 29, 2020

The Nintendo Switch game was released in March of 2020 as the fifth installment of the widely popular series that began back in 2001. The game allows players to create a custom character and explore a new world and creating a community.

Detroit isn't the only team to take a reference from pop culture and use it to fill some seats during the strange 2020 season. The Denver Broncos placed cutouts of 'South Park' characters in the stands, as the adult cartoon show is based on a fictional town in Colorado.

