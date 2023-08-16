See which linebackers returned and other takeaways from Florida football practice

Florida football held its 13th practice on Wednesday morning at the Sanders Practice Fields.

The Florida Gators are wrapping up 15 weeks of practices in a three-week period in preparation for their season opener on Aug. 31 at No. 14 Utah.

Camp has helped continue the bonding process as the Gators prepare for the grind of the 2023 schedule. UF will face five preseason Top 25 ranked teams, beginning with the matchup against the two-time defending Pac 12 champion Utes. Florida is looking to sweep the two-game series after beating Utah 29-26 in The Swamp to start the 2022 season.

"The biggest thing is we’re a family now," Florida defensive lineman Jack Pyburn said. "You probably heard it from other people but, there’s not a single person I couldn’t go up in the locker room and talk to for an hour, any position group, anywhere, a staff member, janitors."

Here are three takeaways from the 15-minute open portion of practice on Wednesday:

UF football linebackers getting healthier

Florida linebackers continued to work on tackling drills and the inside linebacker group is getting healthier. Scooby Williams is back to a full participant in practice and Shemar James (knee) took part in drills in a non-contact jersey for the first time after working out on the side on Monday.

Linebacker Teradja Mitchell worked out with his left calf fully wrapped. The Gators are counting on Mitchell, an Ohio State transfer, to provide a veteran presence to the defense.

“That guy is a heat-seeking missile," Florida running back Trevor Etienne said. "He’s everywhere, that’s a guy you have to know when he’s out there on the field, because if not he’ll let you know that, you’ll pay for it.”

Florida Gators QB Jack Miller still out, quarterbacks work on deep balls

Quarterback Jack Miller (sore shoulder) worked out on the side for a fourth straight practice. Quarterbacks worked on short, intermediate and deep balls in throwing drills. The best throw on deep balls came from starting quarterback Graham Mertz, who hit Andy Jean in stride at the end zone for a 40-yard touchdown. But both Mertz and Max Brown came up short on other deep throws.

Scouts from New York Jets, Denver Broncos in attendance

NFL scouts continue to attend UF football practice this week as scouts from the New York Jets and Denver Broncos were in attendance. Both were intently watching throwing drills between quarterbacks and receivers. UF senior wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who opted not to declare for the NFL Draft last April, is a potential pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Pearsall led UF in receiving yards (661) and receiving TDs (5) last season.

“He’s savvy man," Mertz said. "You think about a guy who understands his body enough, he knows how he gets open. He’s so twitchy in his movements."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: 3 takeaways from Florida Gators football practice on Wednesday