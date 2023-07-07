SEE IT: Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu featured on NBA 2K24 WNBA edition cover

Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has been selected as the cover athlete for NBA 2K24's WNBA Edition.

Here's a look at the cover:

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will appear on the cover for two other versions of this year's release.

The popular basketball series began releasing versions with WNBA players on the cover in 2022 when Candace Parker was selected. Last year, both Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi appeared on the cover together.

Playing in her fourth WNBA season, Ionescu, a University of Oregon product, is averaging 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in 14 games.

Ionescu has helped lead the Liberty to a 12-4 start, the best record in the WNBA's Eastern Conference.