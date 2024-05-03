'I can see a Levein special at Pittodrie'

The Daily Record's Daniel Caw is predicting a positive result for St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Saturday, despite their indifferent recent form.

The Perth side have won just one of their last six games and sit 10th in the Scottish Premiership, one point ahead of Ross County in 11th.

However, they did win their last meeting with Aberdeen, a 2-0 win at Pittodrie in February.

"I can kind of see a Levein special at Pittodrie," Caw told the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"I can see him going there with his tactical nous; I think St Johnstone will get something.

"I don't know if it will quite be all three points, but I just think Aberdeen will be so deflated after that semi-final a couple of weeks ago.

"St Johnstone, as I say, with Craig Levein. I just can't see them losing at the weekend."