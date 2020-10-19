SEE IT: Latest loss prompts Trevor Lawrence in Washington Football jersey edits

SEE IT: Latest loss prompts Trevor Lawrence to Washington edits originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When you lose your fifth straight game to fall to 1-5 and you have issues at the quarterback position, some people are going to start to look toward the upcoming draft for hope.

The 2021 NFL Draft figures to be one of those years where a savior awaits the team unlucky enough to have the worst record in the league; that player being Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Not too long after the Giants got their first win of the season over the Washington Football Team, you could see the jersey edits begin to flow on social media.

Trevor Lawrence to the Football Team? pic.twitter.com/1iHsnFvhSK — PFF (@PFF) October 18, 2020

If the season ended today, which it doesn't, Washington would have the No. 2 overall pick. They're still very much in the race for the NFC East as well.

Should Washington enter their name into the Lawrence sweepstakes and start the "Tank for Trevor" train? Even if they did it wouldn't be a guarantee they'd get him. Washington would likely need the No. 1 pick in the draft and as bad as they've played this year, they aren't close to being as bad as the Jets.

They're also in the worst division in football which could certainly help them pick up a few wins before the end of the year even if they don't improve much beyond what we've already seen.

If they don't end up with Lawrence, there will still be a number of talented quarterbacks available if they want to go that route. Ohio State's Justin Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Florida's Kyle Trask round out the group of top quarterback prospects. And you can't forget about Cam Newton in free agency.

There's rarely a straight line process to title contention in sports, which makes tanking all the more questionable. Then there are the players who are so good they make you a contender no matter what kind of team you put out there. Lawrence may be that guy, so it's hard to ignore the possibility when you're 1-5.