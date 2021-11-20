See Lane Kiffin on the field, Archie in the bleachers for Arch Manning playoff football game

In this article:

Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin was on the sidelines for Friday's LHSAA playoff game between Isidore Newman School and Episcopal High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Newman is led by quarterback Arch Manning, the No. 1-rated quarterback by 247 Sports in the Class of 2023.

Newman defeated Episcopal 37-6, clinching a spot in the Division III semifinals.

In the bleachers for the game was Ole Miss legendary quarterback Archie Manning, who is Arch's grandfather.

Kiffin showed up for the game wearing khaki pants, light blue sneakers, a light blue hooded sweatshirt that said "Ole Miss" in red lettering on the right breast, and a baseball cap.

SCORES: Louisiana high school football scores for second-round LHSAA playoff games

See Lane Kiffin, Archie Manning at Arch Manning's playoff football game

Newman leads Episcopal 30-6 with 10:30 left in the game, as @Lane_Kiffin watches Arch Manning throw another touchdown pass. pic.twitter.com/3s5zC5IStb — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) November 20, 2021

He was accompanied by his son, Knox Kiffin, who was also wearing an Ole Miss hooded sweatshirt.

Archie Manning, who played quarterback at Ole Miss from 1968-70, wore jeans and a black jacket on Friday.

Story continues

Ole Archie you know who in attendance at @EpiscopalBR pic.twitter.com/gi7FQYTq0I — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) November 20, 2021

Brian Holland of WVLA-TV in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said on Twitter that someone yelled from the stands at Lane Kiffin, "Will you sign my face?"

One fan yelling from the stands to @Lane_Kiffin:



"WILL YOU SIGN MY FACE!?!"



(Kiffin in Baton Rouge tonight to watch Arch Manning, Newman High vs Episcopal)#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/1Ks6otDhJj — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) November 20, 2021

Kiffin's Ole Miss football team faces Vanderbilt on Saturday night in Oxford, Mississippi.

Here's more Lane Kiffin, Arch Manning news:

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Arch Manning attended the Ole Miss football game vs. LSU on Oct. 23.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: See Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin on the field for Arch Manning football game