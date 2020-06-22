See it: Lamar Jackson signs Madden 21 cover for Lil Wayne

On a DraftAThon live stream during the 2020 NFL Draft, rapper Lil Wayne, a noted fan of reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, requested a signed cover of Madden 21. On Monday, the Ravens star obliged.

EA Sports posted a video of Jackson signing an MVP edition cover addressed, "To: Weezy."

Lamar hooked Lil Wayne up with a signed cover of Madden NFL 21 👀 @Lj_era8 @LilTunechi



(via @EAMaddenNFL)pic.twitter.com/mYcz3dRtCM



— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) June 22, 2020

Jackson was so impressive in 2019 on his way to a unanimous MVP award he gained Lil Wayne's fandom despite the rapper's favorite team being the Packers.

To catch the eye of someone who's watched Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre do their thing for the last 28 years, you'd have to do something pretty special. If you watched the Ravens at all last season, you'd know how special the Jackson-led offense was.

Now on the Madden cover, with increased expectations and a target on his back, Jackson has quite the challenge ahead of him to follow-up 2019.

