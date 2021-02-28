SEE IT: Kyle Allen is back throwing the football following ankle injury

SEE IT: Kyle Allen is back throwing following ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Another potential 2021 quarterback option for the Washington Football Team appears to be getting healthier.

Four months after suffering a season-ending ankle injury, quarterback Kyle Allen reposted an Instagram story of him throwing the football on the beach, a welcome sign as he continues to recover from the dislocated ankle.

Take a look:

The snippet of Allen throwing on the sand comes just a couple of weeks after video of the quarterback lifting weights surfaced, another positive sign in the signal-caller's recovery.

Washington QB Kyle Allen continues to progress in rehab and should be fully recovered by April from the dislocated ankle that ended his season.



Allen completed 69% of his passes with 4 TDs and a 99.3 rating in 4 starts last season. WFT has exclusive rights for 2021. pic.twitter.com/mPfqqFvR4w — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 11, 2021

Allen is an exclusive rights free agent this spring, meaning Washington will be able to bring him back in 2021 should they want to. Allen started four games for Washington in 2020 and completed 69 percent of his passes with five total touchdowns and one interception.

Quarterbacks Alex Smith and Taylor Heinicke are both under contract for Washington next season, but it's hard to imagine Smith returning to the Burgundy and Gold in 2021 at his current $24 million cap hit.