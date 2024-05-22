Will we see Kristaps Porzingis before the end of the Boston Celtics’ East finals series with the Indiana Pacers?

Will we see star Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis back on the basketball court before the end of the Celtics’ 2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals series with the Indiana Pacers?

Earlier this week, we heard from senior ESPN analyst Adrian Wojnarowski that the Latvian center would miss at least Games 1 and 2 of the series, but that a return to play during the East finals was still on the table for Boston. KP will likely need a little run to ramp up his conditioning after missing about a month of play, and it would not be opportune to do so in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals, should the Celtics advance.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Still Poddable” podcast, Brian Robb, Sam Packard, and Jay King, took a closer look at the prospects of a Porzingis return on a recent episode. Check it out below for yourself.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire