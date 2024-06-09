SEE IT: Kodai Senga throws in Citi Field outfield while Mets face Phillies in London

The Mets and Philadelphia Phillies played the second game of their two-game set in London on Sunday afternoon, but ace Kodai Senga continued his rehab work stateside.

Newsday’s Laura Albanese captured video of Senga throwing off flat ground in the Citi Field outfield on Sunday morning. Citi Field had been hosting a watch party for the India-Pakistan Cricket World Cup match.

The latest update given on Senga came from manager Carlos Mendoza on Saturday, who said it’s “fair to say” that Senga would not pitch in the first half of the season and that it’s currently “hard to put a timetable” on when Senga might return.

Senga had progressed to throwing bullpen sessions as he rehabbed from a posterior capsule strain in his right shoulder, but a triceps issue set him back to where he’s been back to long tossing in the outfield. The right-hander received a cortisone shot in late may after an MRI revealed nerve inflammation in his triceps.

With Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer traded at least season’s deadline, Senga was expected to be the ace of the Mets' rotation this year, but he is yet to pitch this season. Senga was an All-Star in his first season as a Met, pitching to a 2.98 ERA while finishing second in NL Rookie of Year voting and also receiving NL Cy Young votes.