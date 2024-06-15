See how KC Current crowd celebrated LGBTQ community Friday at CPKC Stadium Pride Night

Kansas City Current fans are a dedicated bunch. Since the opening of the team’s new CPKC Stadium in March they’ve filled the stadium to express their fervor for the team. The Current have provided the excitement that warrants such excitement by going undefeated and sitting at the top of the NWSL stadings.

An extra dose of that support was shown at the stadium Friday when fans showed up to recognize some of the athletes on the field and the LGBTQ community at large during Pride Night. Colorful Pride symbols set off against fans dressed in the team’s teal could be seen in abundance in the stands while the Current paired up against the Chicago Red Stars. The Current continued their undefeated streak by playing Chicago to a 2-2 draw.

Here are photos from the scene Friday night at CPKC Stadium.

Fans gathered for CPKC Stadium’s second annual Pride Night to watch the KC Current face the Chicago Red Stars on Friday, June 14, 2024, in Kansas City.

A KC Current fan holds up a specially branded Pride scarf during a match against the Chicago Red Stars on Friday.

Brooke Fowler leads KC Current fans in a chant during the second half of a match against the Chicago Red Stars on Friday, June 14, 2024, at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City.

KC Current goalkeeper Ad French signs autographs for fans Friday following a tie match against the Chicago Red Stars.

Fans cheer during a KC Current match against the Chicago Red Stars on Friday, June 14, 2024, at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City.

Fans cheer during a KC Current match Friday against the Chicago Red Stars.

A specially branded Pride logo for the KC Current flies over CPKC Stadium in Kansas City.

Tom Lawlor aka “the Teal Man” points downfield as he disagrees with a refferee’s call Friday during the KC Current match against the Chicago Red Stars.

Jennifer Gall leads KC Current fans in a chant during a match against the Chicago Red Stars on Friday, June 14, 2024, at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City.

KC Current midfielder Claire Hutton signs autographs for fans after a tie match against the Chicago Red Stars on Friday, June 14, 2024, at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City.