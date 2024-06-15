See how KC Current crowd celebrated LGBTQ community Friday at CPKC Stadium Pride Night
hg biggs
·1 min read
Kansas City Current fans are a dedicated bunch. Since the opening of the team’s new CPKC Stadium in March they’ve filled the stadium to express their fervor for the team. The Current have provided the excitement that warrants such excitement by going undefeated and sitting at the top of the NWSL stadings.
An extra dose of that support was shown at the stadium Friday when fans showed up to recognize some of the athletes on the field and the LGBTQ community at large during Pride Night. Colorful Pride symbols set off against fans dressed in the team’s teal could be seen in abundance in the stands while the Current paired up against the Chicago Red Stars. The Current continued their undefeated streak by playing Chicago to a 2-2 draw.
Here are photos from the scene Friday night at CPKC Stadium.
