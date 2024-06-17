See the KC Chiefs’ schedule for 14th training camp at Missouri Western in St. Joe
Their quest for a third straight Super Bowl championship begins July 21 in St. Joseph.
For the 14th straight season, the Chiefs will conduct training camp at Missouri Western State University. The workouts will conclude on Aug. 15.
The Chiefs open camp earlier than most teams because, as Super Bowl champs, they play in the NFL’s first game, on Sept. 5 at home against the Baltimore Ravens.
Admission for most practices is free but tickets must be obtained in advance starting on Thursday at 10 a.m. at chiefs.com/trainingcamp.
There will be a $5 admission charge for the first practice and two other workouts. There is a $5 parking charge per vehicle.
Two practices — July 22 and Aug. 7 — will be for season-ticket holders exclusively. Most practices begin at 9:15 a.m.
Here’s the Chiefs full training camp schedule for 2024:
July 21
9:15 a.m., $5 admission, team autograph session
July 22
9:15 a.m., season ticket member day (not open to general public), team autograph session
July 23
9:15 a.m., linebackers autographs
July 24
9:15 a.m., defensive backs autographs
July 26
9:15 a.m., quarterbacks, running backs and specialists autographs
July 27
9:15 a.m., $5 admission, team autograph session
July 28
9:15 a.m., wide receiver and tight end autographs
July 29
9:15 a.m., defensive and offensive lines autographs
July 31
9:15 a.m., linebackers autographs
Aug. 1
9:15 a.m., defensive back autographs
Aug. 2
9:15 a.m., quarterbacks, running backs and specialists autographs
Aug. 4
9:15 a.m., $5 admission, team autograph session
Aug. 5
9:15 a.m. wide receivers and tight ends autographs
Aug. 6
9:15 a.m., offensive line and defensive line autographs
Aug. 7
9:15 a.m., season ticket member day (not open to general public), team autograph session
Aug. 12
10:15 a.m., linebackers autographs
Aug. 13
9:15 a.m., defensive backs autographs
Aug. 14
9:15 a.m., defensive line and offensive line autographs
Aug. 15
8:15 a.m., Military appreciation day