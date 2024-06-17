See the KC Chiefs’ schedule for 14th training camp at Missouri Western in St. Joe

Their quest for a third straight Super Bowl championship begins July 21 in St. Joseph.

For the 14th straight season, the Chiefs will conduct training camp at Missouri Western State University. The workouts will conclude on Aug. 15.

The Chiefs open camp earlier than most teams because, as Super Bowl champs, they play in the NFL’s first game, on Sept. 5 at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

Admission for most practices is free but tickets must be obtained in advance starting on Thursday at 10 a.m. at chiefs.com/trainingcamp.

There will be a $5 admission charge for the first practice and two other workouts. There is a $5 parking charge per vehicle.

Two practices — July 22 and Aug. 7 — will be for season-ticket holders exclusively. Most practices begin at 9:15 a.m.

Here’s the Chiefs full training camp schedule for 2024:

July 21

9:15 a.m., $5 admission, team autograph session

July 22

9:15 a.m., season ticket member day (not open to general public), team autograph session

July 23

9:15 a.m., linebackers autographs

July 24

9:15 a.m., defensive backs autographs

July 26

9:15 a.m., quarterbacks, running backs and specialists autographs

July 27

9:15 a.m., $5 admission, team autograph session

July 28

9:15 a.m., wide receiver and tight end autographs

July 29

9:15 a.m., defensive and offensive lines autographs

July 31

9:15 a.m., linebackers autographs

Aug. 1

9:15 a.m., defensive back autographs

Aug. 2

9:15 a.m., quarterbacks, running backs and specialists autographs

Aug. 4

9:15 a.m., $5 admission, team autograph session

Aug. 5

9:15 a.m. wide receivers and tight ends autographs

Aug. 6

9:15 a.m., offensive line and defensive line autographs

Aug. 7

9:15 a.m., season ticket member day (not open to general public), team autograph session

Aug. 12

10:15 a.m., linebackers autographs

Aug. 13

9:15 a.m., defensive backs autographs

Aug. 14

9:15 a.m., defensive line and offensive line autographs

Aug. 15

8:15 a.m., Military appreciation day