SEE IT: Katie Ledecky dominates 1500m free, waits 26 seconds by herself at the finish

SEE IT: Katie Ledecky waits 26 seconds by herself at the finish in the 1500m free

The word dominant doesn't fully encapsulate what Katie Ledecky did on the final day of the TY Pro Swim Series.

Before posting a 15:40.55 in the 1500m freestyle, the Bethesda-native lapped another swimmer. That, in and of itself is rare to see, but the amount of time that it took for another swimmer to cross the finish line underscored a memorable race.

... just WOW 🤯



In true Katie Ledecky fashion, @katieledecky DOMINATED today's 1500m freestyle at the #TYRProSeries, lapped a swimmer, and waited at the finish for a whole 26 seconds by herself.@USASwimming @OnHerTurf pic.twitter.com/hZh2Pu7yEm — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) April 11, 2021

After a cool 26 seconds at the finish, Ledecky was finally joined by the second-place finisher. Despite the delay in her campaign for another Olympic gold medal, Katie Ledecky has not a lost a step. Quite the opposite, actually.

On Saturday, she posted her fastest 400m freestyle since August 2018 at 3:59.25, making this the 25th time a woman has broken four minutes in the race. Ledecky accounts for 20 of those. She also posted her second-fastest time ever in the 200m free.

With the Summer Olympics expected to get under way in just over 3 months away, Ledecky looks poised to add to her medal collection and defend her world records in the 400m, 800m and 1500m frees.