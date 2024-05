See all the Kansas City-area athletes playing in the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament

The stage is set, and the road to Omaha is on.

In this year’s NCAA Baseball Tournament, 35 Kansas City-area athletes will begin their own path to the Men’s College World Series.

Here’s a list of all regional sites that will feature KC natives this weekend. Games begin on May 31, with the full schedule for each regional available at NCAA.com.

Lexington Regional: Western Michigan, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana State

Pitcher Jake Titus (Kentucky, Ottawa)

Outfielder Jordan Austin (Indiana State, Blue Springs South)

Pitcher Cole Chace (Indiana State, Blue Spring)

Bryan-College Station Regional: Grambling State, Texas A&M, Texas, Louisiana

Pitcher Troy Wansing (Texas A&M, Staley)

Pitcher Kaiden Wilson (Texas A&M, Raymore-Peculiar)

Chapel Hill Regional: Wofford, LSU, LIU, North Carolina

Outfielder Ashton Larson (LSU, Saint Thomas Aquinas)

Fayetteville Regional: SEMO, Arkansas, Kansas State, Louisiana Tech

Pitcher Eddie White (SEMO, Bishop Miege)

Outfielder Kendall Diggs (Arkansas, Saint Thomas Aquinas)

Outfielder Ross Lovich (Arkansas, Blue Valley West)

Pitcher Tate McGuire (Arkansas, Liberty North)

Pitcher Ben Bybee (Arkansas, Blue Valley Southwest)

Pitcher Stone Hewlett (Arkansas, Rockhurst)

Catcher/outfielder Nick English (Kansas State, Olathe South)

Outfielder Chuck Ingram (Kansas State, Rockhurst)

Outfielder Rohan Putz (Kansas State, Bishop Miege)

Pitcher Brady Stuewe (Kansas State, Seaman)

Pitcher Andrew Evans (Kansas State, Olathe West)

Pitcher Dylan Blazer (Kansas State, Mill Valley)

Athens Regional: Army, Georgia, Georgia Tech, UNC Willmington

Pitcher Matthew Ronnebaum (Army, Blue Valley West)

Tallahassee Regional: Stetson, Florida State, UCF, Alabama

Pitcher Cameron Crain (UCF, Lee’s Summit West)

Infielder Jaxon Goldberg (UCF, Blue Valley North)

Norman Regional: UConn, Duke, Oral Roberts, Oklahoma

Infielder Dylan Wipperman (Oral Roberts, Blue Valley)

Pitcher Trent Martin (Oral Roberts, Blue Springs)

Infielder Jackson Nicklaus (Oklahoma, Blue Valley)

Raleigh Regional: James Madison, South Carolina, Bryant, NC State

Infielder Carson Hornung (South Carolina, Blue Valley Southwest)

Infielder Garrett Pennington (NC State, Shawnee Mission West)

Stillwater Regional: Florida, Nebraska, Niagra, Oklahoma State

Infielder Dylan Hufft (Nebraska, Park Hill South)

Utility Will Walsh (Nebraska, Rockhurst)

Pitcher Grant Cleavinger (Nebraska, Lawrence)

Pitcher Mason McConnaughey (Nebraska, Seaman)

Infielder Addison Smith (Oklahoma State, Liberty)

Charlottesville Regional: Penn, Virginia, St. John’s, Mississippi State

Infielder Nate Chester (Mississippi State, Liberty North)

Tucson Regional: West Virginia, Dallas Baptist, Grand Canyon, Arizona

Pitcher Conner Mackay (Dallas Baptist, De Soto)

Pitcher Brock Toney (Grand Canyon, Liberty)

Santa Barbara Regional: Oregon, San Diego, Fresno State, UC Santa Barbara

Outfielder Ivan Brethowr (UC Santa Barbara, Saint Thomas Aquinas)