SEE IT: Juan Soto hits first home run with Yankees

In just the third game of the 2024 season, Juan Soto has launched his first home run as a member of the Yankees.

The blast occurred in the seventh inning of Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros. With two out and no one on, Soto took a Bryan Abreu 88 mph slider that was running away from him over the right-field wall to put the Yankees ahead 4-3.

Soto has had a hot start to his Yankees career. In the three games, Soto is hitting 6-for-11 with three walks a double and now this home run and three total RBI.

Last season with San Diego, Soto smashed a career-high 35 home runs. His first home run with the Padres last year came in his fifth game of the season.

After being traded to the Yankees this offseason, Soto enters the final year of his contract before he’s an unrestricted free agent. With no guarantee Soto will re-sign with the Yankees, New York is going all-in on winning a World Series, and they hope the combination of Soto and Aaron Judge will get the job done.