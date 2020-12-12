SEE IT: John Wall wastes no time to score in first game in nearly two years

Wall wastes no time to score in first game in nearly two years originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It took nearly two years for John Wall to get back on an NBA court, but only seconds for him to score his first basket.

On Friday night in the Rockets' preseason opener, Wall attacked the rim right off the opening tip to score over Bulls guard Coby White. It was Wall's first points since Dec. 26, 2018.

Ahead of his comeback, Wall talked about wanting to play without second-guessing himself. He said that's a common issue for players returning from major injuries, especially those with ruptured Achilles, which he just recovered from. Clearly, Wall backed that up by driving straight to the rim with zero hesitation.

Wall sat midway through the first quarter, but only after producing a series of highlights. He also had this connection with DeMarcus Cousins, his former college teammate:

Wall X Boogie pic.twitter.com/CvpS4vzaHJ — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 12, 2020

Wall also busted out his classic lull-them-to-sleep hesitation move, again with White as the victim:

Wall showing that speed 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dBZCRWyaFR — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 12, 2020

That's vintage John Wall, and a great sign he can get back to being the player he once was.