SEE IT: John Wall sports Houston Rockets gear for the first time originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For Wizards fans across the globe, every second that ticks on the clock is a moment realizing that John Wall, the player the Washington Wizards drafted in 2010 with the number one overall pick, is no longer a member of the team. Friday, that reality became even more gut-wrenching for some as a picture was posted showing Wall in official Houston Rockets workout apparel.

Wall shared this picture to his Instagram story Friday afternoon.

According to NBC Sports Washington's Chris Miller, Wall departed for Houston on Thursday after saying his final goodbyes to members of the Wizards organization.

I’m told John Wall arrived at the practice facility this morning to say his final goodbyes to members of the Wizards organization. Wheels up later today to Houston for Wall to meet his new teammates. — Chris Miller 🎥🎙🏀 (@cmillsnbcs) December 3, 2020

Wall was traded to Houston for Westbrook and a protected first-round draft pick earlier this week.