SEE IT: Joel Embiid's hilarious reaction to Kawhi Leonard's dunk

Kawhi Leonard threw down one of the biggest dunks of the NBA Playoffs on Monday night as his L.A. Clippers demolished the Utah Jazz. Derrick Favors of the Utah Jazz was the unhappy recipient of the poster. Take a look:

KAWHI WITH THE SEISMIC SLAM! pic.twitter.com/BnOawjuItW — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 15, 2021

Broadcaster Ian Eagle had another phenomenal call of the play, dubbing it a “major Kawhi-lite.” The Clippers would tie the second-round series against the Jazz at two games apiece thanks to the 118-104 win.

On the other side of the country, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers watched the dunk live…during his postgame press conference. Check out his reaction:

Rough night, but at least one thing kept Joel's spirits up tonight 😅 pic.twitter.com/Zmeaq3Cep6 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 15, 2021

“Oh my God, you see that dunk? You see that Kawhi dunk? Man, wow,” Embiid said with the same awe on his face that we all had as we watched the play. “But yeah, that Kawhi dunk was crazy. Alright guys, have a good night,” said Embiid to close out his postgame presser.

For Embiid and the Sixers, their night was not as good as Leonard’s and the Clippers’. They lost 103-100 to Atlanta Monday night, as that series is now also tied at 2-2. Embiid contributed 17 points off 4-of-20 shooting from the field—far from his normally excellent standards.