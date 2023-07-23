See it: Joe Burrow reports to Bengals training camp amid contract speculation
As expected, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has reported to training camp with his fellow quarterbacks.
Burrow reported on Sunday and the team’s social media accounts provided a clip of him walking to the field for work. Quarterbacks and rookies reported for work ahead of full-blown training camp starting on Wednesday.
The arrival, of course, comes at a time when Burrow and the Bengals remain in talks about a long-term extension for the star passer.
Training camp has always felt like the expected time for a Burrow extension to get done. That train of thought recently got a boost with running back Joe Mixon taking a pay cut to remain with the team, which could kick off a domino effect across the roster.
Burrow reporting to camp amid extension talks isn’t a shocker, but it is welcome news that signals the football drought is over and an extension could happen soon.
.@JoeyB clocking in to the 2023 season 🫡 pic.twitter.com/9lUfW39LQF
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 23, 2023
