See it: Joe Burrow completes injury comeback, gets standing ovation

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed his comeback by starting his team’s Week 3 preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

While entering the field for the first time since Week 11 of last season, Burrow got a standing ovation from the onlookers in attendance at Paul Brown Stadium.

Burrow’s first drive of work wasn’t anything spectacular, as he performed a couple of handoffs. First-round wideout and former Burrow-LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase dropped Burrow’s only pass attempt on a bubble screen.

So completes the faster-than-expected journey for Burrow. His rehab journey was ahead of schedule yet before a full clearance for training camp, it appeared he was still a question mark for Week 1 of the regular season.

Fast forward to Week 3 of the preseason, he’s already back on the field making plays and indeed a full-go for his sophomore season.

The standing ovation:

