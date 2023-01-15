See it: Joe Burrow arrives for Ravens vs. Bengals playoff showdown

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has officially arrived at Paycor Stadium for his team’s wild card playoffs showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

As always, Burrow’s attire caught the attention of onlookers in the now-viral post. This time he sported a bucket hat as one of the main features of his pre-game fit.

Burrow was then seen on the field warming up a little under three hours before kickoff via footage from WCPO’s Marshall Kramsky.

Notably, one of the other guys to first take the field for warmups was right guard Max Scharping, who gets his first start with the team Sunday night while going in place of the injured Alex Cappa.

