SEE IT: Jets WR Garrett Wilson throws out first pitch to childhood friend Brett Baty at Citi Field

Prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson threw out the first pitch to Mets third baseman Brett Baty.

Both athletes were teammates in a Pop Warner football league in Texas when they were in the sixth grade. That time made them good friends and now two of the most exciting young players in New York City.

Wilson wore Baty’s No. 22 jersey while the Mets infielder had on Wilson’s No. 17 Jets jersey as they represented both franchises on Wednesday night.

Check out Wilson throwing out the first pitch to Baty from Citi Field.

Wilson was drafted 10th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Jets and quickly became one of Gang Green’s most potent offensive weapons. In his rookie season, Wilson caught 83 passes for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns en route to the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Baty -- after an injury cut his time with the Mets in 2022 short -- is now on the roster as the team’s everyday third baseman after starting the season in the minors and with Eduardo Escobar struggling at the plate to begin the year. This season, the 23-year-old is slashing .243/.313/.391 with four home runs and 15 RBI.

“It is surreal [to be in New York together],” Wilson told SNY’s Steve Gelbs during the broadcast. “It’s crazy how small the world is being in the biggest city in the world playing the sports that we love … Seeing [Baty's] success is so exciting and being able to support him means everything to me.”

When Wilson was drafted to the Jets, the wideout and Mets infielder spoke about their childhood together, and how they will support each other in New York.



“I’ve never followed the Jets in my life, now I'm one of the biggest Jets fans,” Baty said when Wilson was drafted by New York. “I can’t get over the fact that he’s going to be a New York Jet.”



“When he’s there playing his first game, I’ll for sure be in the stands,” Wilson said last season prior to Baty’s call up. “I did my research. I’ve always loved Francisco Lindor. I won’t have any problem rooting for the Mets and then Brett will get there.”

