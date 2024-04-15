SEE IT: Jets unveil new uniforms for 2024 season

The Jets have unveiled their new uniforms for the 2024 season, going with a modern take on an old school design.

Owner Woody Johnson, who said shortly after the 2023 season ended that his team will have a new look for 2024, was the first to break the news on Monday morning with his post on X (formerly Twitter).

The design pays homage to the "New York Sack Exchange" era of the Jets from the late 1970s to the 1980s and is called the "Legacy Collection.”

Like before, the colors of the jerseys and pants are green, white and black and feature a V-shaped pop of color at the collar as well as two stripes at the shoulders.

Additionally, based on the posts and unveiling, wide receiver Garrett Wilson changed his number this season from 17 to 5.

Here's the full video of the unveiling: