SEE IT: Jets' Mekhi Becton shows off body transformation

Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) laughs during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton didn't play all of the 2022 season after re-injuring his surgically repaired right knee during training camp in August.

However, it looks like the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has used his rehab as an opportunity to get in midseason shape, sharing new photos of his body transformation on Thursday.

After playing in 14 games his rookie season, Becton has appeared in just one game over the last two seasons due to injuries.

Since getting drafted out of Louisville, the 6-foot-7's weight has always been a topic of conversation as he has shown to be injury-prone during his first three seasons in the NFL.