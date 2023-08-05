SEE IT: Jets legends Joe Klecko, Darrelle Revis inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Aug 5, 2023; Canton, OH, USA; New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts former defensive lineman Joe Klecko speaks after unveiling his bust during the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It may be Saturday but it was a great day for Jets fans.

Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis, two of their most dominant defensive players in Jets franchise history, were forever enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023 on Saturday.

Klecko, who was inducted as part of the Hall of Fame’s Seniors Committee, was inducted into the Jets' Ring of Honor in 2010 as part of its inaugural class.

He played 10 of his 11 years in the NFL with the Jets, starring for Gang Green’s defensive line from his rookie season in 1977 until 1987. His best season came in 1981, when he led the league with 20.5 sacks.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Klecko amassed 78 sacks during his career, which ended after the 1988 season when he was with the Indianapolis Colts.

The 69-year-old Klecko waited 35 years to be inducted into the Hall of Fame so it was fitting they didn’t let him wait long to make his induction speech. You can watch the speech in its entirety, here.

As for Revis, the cornerback played eight of his 11 seasons with the Jets. In that span, he intercepted 25 passes while shutting down the best receiver on any team the Jets faced each week. Passes would get lost whenever they were thrown toward “Revis Island.”

The 37-year-old made seven Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro four times. In 2009, Revis was the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year, losing out to Green Bay Packers star Charles Woodson. In that season, Revis picked off six passes, helping the Jets to a 9-7 record.

Accompanied by his mother, Revis made sure to thank the people who helped him on his football journey including Deion Sanders and former Jets coach Rex Ryan. Watch Revis' full induction speech, here.

