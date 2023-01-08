SEE IT: Jets’ Jordan Whitehead shows support for college teammate Damar Hamlin

Jets safety Jordan Whitehead / SNY

The NFL community has rallied around Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin is still in critical condition, but all news about his condition has been positive.

On Sunday morning, Jets safety Jordan Whitehead joined in to show his support for Hamlin, his childhood friend and college teammate at the University of Pittsburgh. Whitehead arrived at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami wearing Hamlin’s No. 3 Buffalo jersey, and kept the jersey on to begin his on-field pregame warmups.



Whitehead also quote-tweeted a video of his pregame warmups, saying "My brother."

Whitehead, a native of Aliquippa, PA, was teammates with Hamlin at Pitt from 2016-17.

The entire NFL is showing support for Hamlin this weekend, with players warming up in “Love for Damar 3” shirts. All NFL stadiums will also highlight the “3” on the 30-yard lines in either blue or red.