See what Jets’ first-round picks said in introductory press conferences

The Jets enjoyed a successful first round of the 2022 NFL draft, landing Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner, Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson.

New York landed Gardner and Wilson in the top 10 before Joe Douglas swung a deal to trade back into the first round to land Johnson, who surprisingly fell despite being considered one of the best pass rushers in the class. Each player held their introductory press conferences shortly after they became Jets.

Here are the highlights of what Gang Green’s three first-round picks, as well as Douglas and Robert Saleh, had to say Thursday night.

Sauce is ready for New York

Gardner is confident in his abilities as a cornerback. However, he is not out to make enemies. He wants to be a leader and make positive contributions in the locker room at One Jets Drive from the start.

“I don’t feel like I’m too good for anyone,” Gardner said, per SNY. “I make sure I inspire others and lead by example. I feel like my personality will fit well with New York.”

Wilson to Wilson excitement

Garrett Wilson is eager to get to work with Zach Wilson — no matter where he is lined up on the field — and the feeling is mutual. The Ohio State product expressed his willingness to line up on the inside or outside in Mike LaFleur’s offense. As long as he’s in a position to catch passes from Gang Green’s second-year signal-caller and make plays, he’s good to go.

“He’s got a lot of arm talent,” Wilson said of his new quarterback, per SNY. “I feel like he approaches the game the right way and I’m excited to get up there and start getting some reps with Zach.”

Jermaine Johnson knew he was wanted

It was clear throughout the pre-draft process that the Jets were high on Johnson. New York ultimately went in a different direction with its top 10 picks, but Saleh delivered on his promise to the Florida State pass rusher by bringing him to the Big Apple.

“It was awesome,” Johnson said of his phone call with Saleh after being drafted, per SNY. “He said, ‘What did I tell you? What did I tell you when you left my office?’ I said, ‘That you guys would come and get me’ and he was like, ‘I didn’t lie, we came and got you. We’ve been trying to get you all night.’ It was pretty awesome.”

Saleh sees Johnson's fit in Jets' defense

Saleh gushed over Johnson Thursday night, calling him the “most pro-ready” pass rusher in this year’s draft. Saleh added that Johnson is an ideal fit in New York’s wide-nine defensive front. The Jets are now a whole lot deeper on the defensive line with Johnson in the mix.

Jets had all of their first-round picks high on their board

The Jets didn’t just like the three players they landed in the first round. They loved them to the extent that they were all ranked within the top eight of their big board, according to Douglas. Gardner and Wilson both had a chance to be the top player at their respective position, while Johnson was in the discussion as a top-tier pass rusher in this year’s draft. New York’s evaluations checked out and Douglas wound up with three players he deemed the best of the best.

Jets didn't come close to trading No. 10

The disenchanted Deebo Samuel was immediately linked to the Jets after he requested a trade from the 49ers earlier this month. While the Jets discussed trades leading up to the draft, they never fielded a call for the 10th pick once on the clock, according to Douglas.

“Not going to get into any discussions,” Douglas said. “I’ll say this: When we were on the clock at 10, we didn’t field any calls.”

The next Darrelle Revis?

Syndication: The EnquirerAny time the Jets draft a cornerback high, Darrelle Revis’ name naturally comes up in conversation. Gardner is bigger than Revis and isn’t the same player as the future Hall of Famer, but he is well aware of the traits he possessed that made him one of the greatest of all time.

“He was a competitor,” Gardner said, per SNY. “I was just watching his tape, it was him vs. Calvin Johnson. He was one of the only guys who was able to shake Calvin Johnson down. That took a lot.”

