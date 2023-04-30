SEE IT: Jets' Aaron Rodgers at Devils vs. Rangers game, Madison Square Garden goes wild

Apr 26, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) talks to the media during the introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. / Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

In his introductory news conference this week, Aaron Rodgers said he wanted to spend some time in the area and get to know his new teammates after completing a trade to the Jets.

And Rodgers did just that by taking in Game 6 of the Rangers – Devils series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

The new Jets' quarterback appeared at the game with wide receiver Allen Lazard and running back Breece Hall.

And while Lazard and Hall sported Rangers sweaters, Rodgers, perhaps sensing the game was between two local clubs, attended the game wearing neutral colors. But that objectively didn't seem to bother the crowd, who went absolutely wild at the sight of the quarterback.

The Blueshirts would go on to win 5-2, forcing a Game 7 on Monday in Newark.