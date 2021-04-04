SEE IT: Jalen Suggs nails buzzer-beater to send Gonzaga to NCAA championship

Julius Long
·1 min read
SEE IT: Jalen Suggs nails buzzer-beater to send Gonzaga to championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Gonzaga and UCLA produced one of the greatest college basketball games we've ever seen in Saturday's Final Four contest.

A spectacular back and forth contest went into overtime with the two sides locked at 83 apiece at the end of regulation. The game remained tight until the very end.

The only thing that separated them when it was all said and done was a jaw-dropping buzzer-beater from Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs that you must see to believe.

In the final seconds of the first overtime period, it appeared that fans might get an additional five minutes to savor perhaps the most hard-nosed competition the Tournament has produced this year.

UCLA battled hard to give the Bulldogs their toughest victory of the year, but Gonzaga was unshaken in the face of adversity. They improved to 31-0 on the season with Saturday's 93-90 victory over the 11-seeded UCLA Bruins.

Gonzaga will play No. 2 seed Baylor for the National Championship on Monday in another matchup that is sure to bring out the best from the two teams that have proven ability to make plays to keep their dream alive.

