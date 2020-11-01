SEE IT: This Jack Del Rio Halloween costume is spot on originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

On Washington's bye week, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio had time to relax and prepare for the football team's upcoming slate of games during Halloween weekend. Perhaps unexpectedly, Del Rio became the subject of one of the best look-alike costumes of the weekend.

Washington fan Ashley Myers-Edwards had her son sport quite the authentic NFL coach look, and the veteran assistant took notice.

Well done young man👏 https://t.co/BS7V7G9xnA — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) November 1, 2020

Del Rio has been a welcome addition to Ron Rivera's coaching staff, often filling in when Rivera needed to miss practices for cancer treatments. And the DMV contingent evidently has taken a liking to Del Rio's presence on the sidelines.

Who knows, maybe this mini Del Rio will grow up a defensive mastermind himself someday.