SEE IT: J.K. Dobbins waves goodbye to Lamar Jackson on career-long TD run

Kevin Brown

Lamar Jackson barely crossed the line of scrimmage before his rookie running back was wishing him safe travels on his career-long voyage to the endzone. 

J.K. Dobbins was the option for a toss to the outside on Jackson's 50-yard touchdown run in the first half of the Ravens 31-17 win, but once he saw Washington linebacker Jon Bostic bite on the fake handoff, he knew his star quarterback was ready to make a big play. 

Jackson also knew he was going to score a tad prematurely after shaking off Landon Collins before having to evade Ronald Darby at the last second. 

Maybe next time Jackson will send Dobbins off with a goodbye wave. 