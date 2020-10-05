SEE IT: J.K. Dobbins waves goodbye to Lamar Jackson on career-long TD run

SEE IT: Dobbins waves goodbye to Jackson on career-long TD run originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Lamar Jackson barely crossed the line of scrimmage before his rookie running back was wishing him safe travels on his career-long voyage to the endzone.

J.K. Dobbins was the option for a toss to the outside on Jackson's 50-yard touchdown run in the first half of the Ravens 31-17 win, but once he saw Washington linebacker Jon Bostic bite on the fake handoff, he knew his star quarterback was ready to make a big play.

J.K. waved goodbye to Lamar. 👋@Jkdobbins22 knew @Lj_era8 was GONE. 😂



Jackson also knew he was going to score a tad prematurely after shaking off Landon Collins before having to evade Ronald Darby at the last second.

Maybe next time Jackson will send Dobbins off with a goodbye wave.