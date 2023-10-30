See who the Hurricanes’ ACC opponents will be through 2030 in new conference schedule

With the ACC adding Cal, SMU and Stanford next year, the conference had to change its scheduling model to fit a 17-team conference from 2024 through 2030

The new format will continue to have teams play eight ACC games per season, with all 17 teams playing each other at least twice over the next seven seasons – once at home and once on the road. Miami and the other 13 current ACC teams will play in California three times each in California in the seven years. No team will have to travel to California in back-to-back seasons, the league announced.

The biggest news for the Hurricanes is that the Miami-Virginia Tech rivalry game will be an annual competition once again. Miami-Florida State also remains a protected rivalry game. Under the previous schedule model, the Hurricanes played Boston College, Florida State and Louisville each year.

The number of annual conference games increases from 56 to 68, the league said in a press release.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Cal, SMU and Stanford to the ACC and look forward to having them compete beginning in the fall of 2024,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in a press release. “Throughout the entire scheduling model process, the membership was incredibly thoughtful and purposeful in building a creative, flexible and aggressive conference scheduling model while keeping the student-athlete experience at the forefront. The excitement and anticipation for our teams, alumni and fans will undoubtedly build as we look ahead to the future of this incredible conference.”

Miami coach Mario Cristobal, who spent five years coaching at Oregon, including four as the Ducks’ head coach, said the chance to play on the West Coast gives the Hurricanes more opportunities off the field as well as on it.

“The recruiting footprint grows, right?” Cristobal said. “It stretches out. We head out there anyways for that, but having coached out in the Pac-12 and whatnot, just recognizing there’s just really good football out on the West Coast. More opportunities for us, for them, for our conference, for alumni, for recruiting, so I think it’s all win-win.”

Here are the Hurricanes’ conference opponents through 2030:

2024

Home: Duke, FSU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Away: Cal, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse

2025

Home: Louisville, N.C State, Stanford, Syracuse

Away: FSU, Pittsburgh, SMU, Virginia Tech

2026

Home: Boston College, FSU, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech

Away: Clemson, North Carolina, Stanford, Wake Forest

2027

Home: Cal, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Virginia

Away: Duke, FSU, N.C. State, Virginia Tech

2028

Home: Duke, FSU, Stanford, Virginia Tech

Away: Boston College, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia

2029

Home: Clemson, North Carolina, SMU, Wake Forest

Away: Cal, FSU, N.C. State, Virginia Tech

2030

Home: Boston College, FSU, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech

Away: Clemson, North Carolina, SMU, Virginia