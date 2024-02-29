SEE IT: Here's what Yankees' new road jersey will look like for 2024 season

The Yankees rarely tinker with their iconic uniform set, but one relatively big change is coming for the 2024 season.

New York's road jersey will no longer have white outlining on the chest lettering or back number, according to Uni Watch.

Additionally, the trim on the sleeve will be removed.

The new jerseys will be in the style of all of the updated MLB jerseys for this season -- with the MLB logo lower on the back. But since the Yanks don't have names on the back of their jerseys, they will not have to deal with -- or attempt to work around -- the smaller font size for player names.

Uni Watch notes that the Yanks added the white outline and sleeve trim to the road jersey in 1973, so the changes for 2024 will result in the jersey being closer to how it used to look.