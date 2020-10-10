SEE IT: Heat Jimmy Butler could barely walk after Game 5 victory over Lakers

Jimmy Butler could barely walk after Game 5 victory over Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When all odds were against them in Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals, the Miami Heat found a way to power through and force a Game 6 Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers. However, none of this would be possible for the Heat without Jimmy Butler.

Butler, 31, has played all but 27 minutes in this year's NBA Finals, placing the lion's share of his team's success on his back. And after his incredible Game 5 performance, it's clear that Butler's back, as well a legs, could use a rest.

Take a look.

Check out how gingerly Butler gets up from his chair in the postgame press conference. We've all seen that pain before -- you ever watch your uncle try to get up from the couch then he asks you to come give him a hand? Same energy here from Butler.

Butler played 47 minutes, a 2020 postseason high for him, while tallying 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and five steals.

"We live for these moments," Butler said postgame. "We're built for this. We've been doing this all year long, this didn't just start in the bubble."

Well, rest up Jimmy Butler. Miami has another win-or-go-home contest Sunday at 7:30 p.m.