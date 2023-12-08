See Hawthorne receiving its Class 1R state championship trophy
Hawthorne beat Madison County 22-13 in the FHSAS Class 1R state title game on December 7 in Tallahassee
Hawthorne beat Madison County 22-13 in the FHSAS Class 1R state title game on December 7 in Tallahassee
While Eagles-Cowboys and Bills-Chiefs are set to be must see matchups in Week 14, there are plenty of other intriguing storylines on the Sunday/Monday slate as well. Sal Vetri makes his pod debut and joins Matt Harmon to identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 14.
LeBron had 18 points in the second quarter.
The Steelers had their second horrible performance in five days.
Jefferson has been out since Week 5 due to a hamstring injury.
The U.S., Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and others learned their 2024 Copa América opponents at Thursday's draw in Miami.
The Pacers will take on either the Lakers in the championship game on Saturday.
The Patriots picked up their third win of the season on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.
Jason Fitz is joined by This Is Football host Kevin Clark, as the duo assume their alter egos and become Mr. Fix It. Fitz and Kevin run through some of the most abysmal NFL franchises and give clear 1-2 year plans to take teams from the bottom of the draft to playoff contention. The duo make a plan to fix the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday Night Football and the Buffalo Bills. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to discuss the most underrated storylines of the week. The duo dive into the Miami Dolphins' criminally underrated defense and Vic Fangio's impact, the New York Jets and whether or not they'll blow it up after the season, which teams are ready for bad weather football and Justin Fields' development as a quarterback.
Golf is rapidly headed in the direction of tennis, in which only four weeks a year matter to most fans.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Amit Patel’s lawyer said Thursday that he stole the money from the Jaguars in a “horribly misguided effort to pay back previous gambling losses.”
Lamar Jackson has missed several late-season practices due to various illnesses in recent years.
Andy Behrens looks at situations that should be giving managers nightmares as the fantasy playoffs loom.
Will one of the top prospects in the NFL draft really go back to school?
No, it's not Urban Meyer.
LaVine's missed Chicago's three previous games.
The Pistons are 10 losses from tying the longest streak in NBA history.
A surely satisfying victory for Smart further set expectations for a deep March run at Marquette.
With the milestone in her pocket, Clark next eyes Kelsey Plum's all-time NCAA women's scoring record.
Greenlaw, meanwhile, said he and DiSandro exchanged apologies, while Kyle Shanahan just wants to move on.