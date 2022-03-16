See, what had happened was: A theory on Cowboys, Randy Gregory annulment surfaces

What a wild day it was for the Dallas Cowboys and their fan base. The day started with a ton of good news, the team reaching an agreement with safety Malik Hooker and then a few minutes later word emerging they had another deal in hand. Defensive end Randy Gregory was on his way to an eighth season with the organization, agreeing to a five-year, $70 million contract.

And then he wasn’t. He was on his way to Denver instead, and the reason that was quickly making the rounds was that the team had tried to sneak a provision into the final version of the deal that made Gregory and his agent Peter Shaffer furious. In the hours that followed, various media members were sharing the Cowboys version of things, that the issue was language the Cowboys were using to protect themselves should Gregory run afoul of the NFL again. Things were devolving into a he said, she said. But as the old saying goes, there are three sides to every story. Side A, Side B and the truth.

Is this the truth? Who knows, but myself, Chris Arnold and Kevin Gray workshopped a theory live on air Tuesday night during the Nosebleed Seats show on 105.3 The Fan. Here’s how the theory came to be.

Pro-Randy media takes

Being that everything is instantaneous on Twitter, several noteworthy media members took to their accounts to chastise the Cowboys for screwing things up so horribly. The story of how Jerry Jones had to swoop in and save a negotiation emerged from CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker, who originally broke the story several days ago that Denver was going to be the biggest threat to Gregory returning to the Cowboys.

Other media members were proclaiming how the Cowboys tinkered with language at the last minute and that the tinkering had to do with a clause that spoke to Gregory’s history of running afoul of the league.

The Randy Gregory reversal to the #Broncos was 100-percent a matter of the #Cowboys tinkering with contract language at the last moment. Like it or not, you can’t come in with that maneuver when there’s another team on hold, just waiting for an opening. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 15, 2022

If you say you need unique language to protect yourself because of the way I used to medicate my anxiety/depression and I’ve moved my life to a great place AND those rules aren’t the same anymore, I will go where I’m trusted and valued more. https://t.co/UmU0rpWno9 — Jeff Cavanaugh (@timeforjeffrey) March 15, 2022

More: Jerry Jones was passionate about getting this deal done and was largely responsible for it coming together. The post-agreement change was not his idea/doing. I'm told Jerry Jones is livid. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) March 15, 2022

Pro Cowboys media returns fire

As the minutes passed, another side to the story emerged, that the Cowboys were claiming that there was nothing in their deal they hadn’t included in every other contract they had worked, save for the contract given to Dak Prescott. Before too long, some members of the media were able to obtain (read: were given) copies of the potential Gregory contract AND his former contract.

This was to show that the language, allowing the Cowboys to get out of the deal if Gregory was fined or suspended.

Per sources, the language in Randy Gregory's contract is standard in every Cowboys contract. It is in Michael Gallup and DeMarcus Lawrence contract. It was not specified language for Gregory. A player could lose bonuses or guarantees if a player is fined or suspended. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 15, 2022

So how can both sides be right?

Here’s where the theory comes in. In dissecting the events of the day, I said to Gray and Arnold, that we have heard reported in previous days that the Cowboys are going to be doing internal free agent business different in 2022.

Instead of making the first pitch (and sometimes second) as they usually do, and trying to prevent the guys they want to to keep from negotiating with other clubs, they instead wanted players to shop themselves, then come back and give Dallas a chance to give a final offer. This was from 105.3 The Fan’s Bobby Belt, the Cowboys insider.

It’s been stated by CBS Sports’ Walker there was a delay in Dallas even coming to the table to negotiate with Gregory. Obviously, they could have approached an extension with him at any time during the season or at any time during the last three months of the offseason, but they didn’t.

At the same time I’m mentioning this to the show hosts, Pro Football Talk published an article where Peter Shaffer gave his side of the story.

Schaffer's Words

“Schaffer told PFT by phone on Tuesday evening that he had negotiated an agreement between Gregory and the Broncos, and that it was basically done on Monday night. Then, the Cowboys got heavily involved.”

Boom, that corroborates the Belt report that Dallas wanted the players to find out where they landed in the league and come back, and also confirms Walker’s words that Denver was the front runner the entire time.

“Gregory then decided not to sign with the Broncos, and to stay with the Cowboys. But next came the actual contract from the Cowboys. Schaffer said he was surprised to find language wiping out all guarantees in the event of any fine imposed by the NFL. “No other teams have that language in their contracts,” Schaffer told PFT. “No other teams. Never in 30 years have I seen that language.”

Upon reading this, Arnold marries the concepts together. Here’s the theory.

The theory

What if, Shaffer and Gregory gave Dallas a copy of the contract the Broncos offered Gregory. In the Broncos’ contract, there’s no language that speaks to nullifying guarantees in the case of a fine or suspension?

The Cowboys review the contract, pay close attention to the parameters such as signing bonus, base salary, incentives and escalators and say “hey, we’re good with that. We’ll give you that no problem.”

The two sides end negotiations and the Cowboys tell their contract guy to write it up.

Only he doesn’t word for word copy the Broncos’ offer. He puts the numbers in the empty spaces of the Cowboys’ contract template. A template that includes the forfeiture language.

So while yes, the Cowboys have included it in almost all of their other contracts, including Gregory’s prior deal, it wasn’t in the contract they told Schaffer they would match because, again, the Broncos allegedly don’t include that clause.

That’s how the Cowboys can claim there was nothing untoward on their part, but Gregory’s side can be feeling like they were done wrong.

The agent angle and the aftermath

Schaffer represents another client of the Cowboys who things are contentious with, right tackle La’el Collins. I’m not sure if he represents any other Cowboys but clearly the 2021 debacle about bribing the NFL and Dallas giving Schaffer a chance to try and negotiate a trade means the two sides have clashed before.

Perhaps that bad blood seeped into this negotiation. With Gregory’s history of suspension, it makes plenty of sense for him to be taken aback by the addition of a clause, especially if the agent isn’t segmenting his feelings about the organization when counseling Gregory what to do. I don’t know this to be the case, I’m simply saying it’s a possibility.

In the end, as PFT points out, even after the back and forth about whether it was included or not, the Cowboys could have removed the clause, like they did for Prescott. They could have done that to appease Gregory, but perhaps they were concerned with setting precedent, which is almost always the case with big companies.

They don’t like to stray from the template or the next guy with a history will demand such allowances.

Perhaps Gregory could have relented.

However Gregory isn’t the typical NFL player who has made millions on millions. Fines and suspensions has had him go entire seasons in the red. He worked at Amazon while being an NFL player. This one big deal is everything, and for all the hoops and hurdles he’s jumped through and over, perhaps it was a slap in the face that the organization was adding this clause that could see him lose out on money yet again.

Listen to the theory unfold

At the end of the day, this is all a theory, but the essence of it feels like it could be accurate. The Cowboys told Gregory to bring them back the offer he was ready to accept. He did. The Cowboys said they’d match it, but when they rebuilt the numbers on their letterhead it included language they normally include, which violated the spirit of their agreement and insulted Gregory.

Dallas stood their ground to include the language, Gregory decided not to do business with them.

You can listen to us work out the kinks here. My appearance is 20 minutes in.

