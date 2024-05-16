SEE IT: Giants unveil 'Century Red' alternate uniform for 2024 season

To commemorate their 100th season, the Giants will be rocking a new alternate uniform up to two times during the 2024 season.

Officially dubbed “Century Red,” the uniform features some of the earliest design components in franchise history: red socks with blue stripes and tan pants from the inaugural 1925 season, red jerseys with blue accents from 1933, and a winged helmet design honoring the 1938 championship team.

"I feel like it's gritty and vintage," Bobby Okereke said in a press release from the team. "It's a throwback to the 1920s, 1930s when they were out there just getting grimy. It's a testament to all the guys who played before. They paved the way for us to play this great game."

"I like the fact that we stick to the legacy," Kayvon Thibodeaux said, "and keep paying it forward."

Here’s a look at the full uniform set: