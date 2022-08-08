See it: Giants players, coaches involved in massive brawl during practice

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder and hit cornerback Aaron Robinson hard, sending him to the ground.

Barkley’s truck-stick hit was a bit more aggressive and physical than the standard of level play during camp practice — at least to date. And with temperatures again soaring near the triple digits (heat index), it was the spark that ignited the fire.

The subsequent two plays also featured a little back-and-forth and shoving. Then all hell broke lose.

Center Jon Feliciano and linebacker Tae Crowder got into a scuffle. That was followed by offensive coordinator Bobby Johnson shoving linebacker Cam Brown, which resulted in a sucker punch courtesy of Feliciano. Brown quickly threw a few haymakers of his own and before they even hit the ground, benches had cleared.

Players stormed the field and any remaining control was lost.

Fights begin at Giants Training Camp! #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/a968xSYJDy — The Giant Take (@TheGiantTakePod) August 8, 2022

Continued: HUGE FIGHT AT GIANTS TRAINING CAMP! #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/62dm3Ed8P6 — The Giant Take (@TheGiantTakePod) August 8, 2022

Jon Feliciano and Tae Crowder fight!!!!!! Feliciano ended up swinging on Crowder after the fact too pic.twitter.com/xS54LBeNw8 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 8, 2022

This pic tho 😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/G2O13guC9K — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) August 8, 2022

“This ain’t nothing. This jawn’s small,” linebacker Jihad Ward said after practice. “But I ain’t see nothing.”

Head coach Brian Daboll had the team separate after things eventually calmed down and they quickly returned to practice. No injuries were immediately reported.

