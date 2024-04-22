See it: Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns preview new sack dance

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux has welcomed his new teammate, Brian Burns, with open arms.

Even before linking up at the team’s offseason workout program, Thibodeaux and Burns were on a boat, deep sea fishing off the Florida shore. During that time — and between casts — they were also practicing their new sack dance.

Thibodeaux shared a preview of the celebration on his Instagram account.

That Brian Burns & Kayvon Thibodeaux sack dance🔥 pic.twitter.com/5ikOLZm10r — Marshall Green (@MarshallGreen_) April 21, 2024

Burns and Thibodeaux are no strangers. They briefly met back in 2018 before Thibodeaux committed to Oregon.

“Thibodeaux, I was his host, and he took a visit to Florida State before he chose to go to Oregon. Like I said, from time to time we talk on Instagram. Other than that, nothing too deep,” Burns told reporters during his introductory press conference.

The Giants will heavily rely on the duo to help boost their pass-rush production in 2024.

