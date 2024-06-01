See it: Giants’ Jalin Hyatt snags one-handed touchdown in OTAs

New York Giants sophomore receiver, Jalin Hyatt, made a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch during the team’s organized team activities (OTAs) practice on Friday.

It was very Odell Beckham Jr.-esque and immediately went viral on social media.

Check it out:

HYATT ONE-HANDED CATCH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OzN008gFtx — New York Giants (@Giants) May 31, 2024

Hyatt reminded Giants fans of a former Giants receiver wearing No. 13 with his eye-catching one-handed grab. Both Hyatt and Beckham Jr. were star college receivers in the SEC (with Hyatt finishing his last season in college with 1,769 yards and 15 touchdowns).

New York is hoping that Hyatt can also be like Beckham Jr. when it comes to NFL success as the latter is the best receiver in recent memory for Big Blue.

As a rookie, Hyatt had a modest season recording 23 catches for 373 yards. He will surely look to build upon this in Year 2.

The Tennessee product will have a great opportunity to do so as Malik Nabers will be taking the attention away from a lot of defenses leaving Hyatt with the opportunity to take the top off defenses.

